Dero (DERO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $37.34 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $37.34 million and $720,579.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be bought for $3.58 or 0.00006314 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,678.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,998.95 or 0.03526840 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.74 or 0.00389471 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.45 or 0.01094684 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.50 or 0.00452559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.14 or 0.00425456 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00032420 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.92 or 0.00310391 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,432,882 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.