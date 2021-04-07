Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Stratec (ETR:SBS) a €151.00 Price Target

Stratec (ETR:SBS) has been assigned a €151.00 ($177.65) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SBS. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Stratec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Stratec and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on Stratec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of SBS opened at €116.00 ($136.47) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 55.98. Stratec has a 12 month low of €74.50 ($87.65) and a 12 month high of €145.00 ($170.59). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €116.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €121.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.93.

STRATEC SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

