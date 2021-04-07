Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale cut Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRDY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.80. 63,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,362. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49. Legrand has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $19.92.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

