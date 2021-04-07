Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale cut Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRDY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.80. 63,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,362. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49. Legrand has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $19.92.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

