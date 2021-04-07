Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LVMUY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.00.
Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.82. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.23.
About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne
LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.
Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.