Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LVMUY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.00.

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.82. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock. Fisher Asset Management boosted its position in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,901,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,469 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management’s holdings in LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne were worth $248,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

