Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €58.00 Price Target for Cancom (ETR:COK)

Cancom (ETR:COK) received a €58.00 ($68.24) target price from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s previous close.

COK has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cancom in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €58.86 ($69.24).

ETR:COK opened at €50.10 ($58.94) on Wednesday. Cancom has a 1-year low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 1-year high of €59.05 ($69.47). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €46.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

