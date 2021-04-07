Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.36

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €41.36 ($48.66) and traded as high as €46.85 ($55.11). Deutsche Post shares last traded at €46.52 ($54.73), with a volume of 2,270,728 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.83 ($59.80) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €49.37 ($58.09).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

