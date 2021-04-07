Dev Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $692,437.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $16.99 million and approximately $692,437.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $15.20 or 0.00027167 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

