Devery Price Reaches $0.0078 on Exchanges (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Devery coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Devery has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Devery has a market capitalization of $493,154.18 and $9,258.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Devery alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00056545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00021312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $356.51 or 0.00631436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00079886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

About Devery

Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,705 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,115 coins. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Devery is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.