Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.82.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $26.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

