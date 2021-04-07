DexKit (KIT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.59 Million

DexKit (CURRENCY:KIT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One DexKit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.05 or 0.00007183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DexKit has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar. DexKit has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of DexKit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00071556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.19 or 0.00277065 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005723 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.47 or 0.00770700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,701.36 or 1.00582362 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00017240 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000470 BTC.

About DexKit

DexKit’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,898 coins. DexKit’s official Twitter account is @dexkit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DexKit’s official website is dexkit.com . The Reddit community for DexKit is https://reddit.com/r/Dexkit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DexKit is medium.com/@dexkit

Buying and Selling DexKit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DexKit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DexKit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DexKit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

