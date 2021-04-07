DEXTools (DEXT) Market Cap Reaches $70.64 Million

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. DEXTools has a total market cap of $70.64 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001277 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00055477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00021462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $356.64 or 0.00633094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00079167 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,740,070 coins and its circulating supply is 98,215,988 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.