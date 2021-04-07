DFI.Money (YFII) Market Cap Reaches $105.22 Million

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. One DFI.Money coin can now be bought for $2,726.15 or 0.04838399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $105.22 million and $129.30 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DFI.Money has traded up 20.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00055118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00021882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.69 or 0.00631276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00079565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

DFI.Money Coin Profile

DFI.Money is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

