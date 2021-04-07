DIA Market Capitalization Tops $118.41 Million (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, DIA has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. DIA has a total market capitalization of $118.41 million and approximately $59.54 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIA coin can now be bought for about $4.19 or 0.00007447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00055617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00021591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.05 or 0.00613535 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00078371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

DIA Coin Profile

DIA is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 coins. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DIA is diadata.org . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

