Diageo (LON:DGE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,133.50

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,133.50 ($40.94) and last traded at GBX 3,133 ($40.93), with a volume of 319601 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,079.50 ($40.23).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DGE. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,272.22 ($42.75).

Get Diageo alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £73.29 billion and a PE ratio of 64.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,975.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,869.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a GBX 27.96 ($0.37) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 1.46%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 277 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,984 ($38.99) per share, with a total value of £8,265.68 ($10,799.16). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 559 shares of company stock worth $1,666,868.

Diageo Company Profile (LON:DGE)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.