Diamond Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last week, Diamond has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a market cap of $10.91 million and approximately $30,887.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $3.04 or 0.00005407 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001524 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000133 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00103884 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,586,759 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

