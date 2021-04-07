Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.39.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $88.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,117 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

