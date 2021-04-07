DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,586 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $21,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $82.02 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.15.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.52.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $709,260.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,476.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $2,410,934.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,639,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,362 shares of company stock valued at $11,888,467. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

