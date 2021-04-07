Digital Insurance Token Price Hits $0.0043 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $960,434.84 and approximately $5,872.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.21 or 0.00453374 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000408 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 80.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

