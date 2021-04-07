Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,369 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 35.4% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,194,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.95.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $96,007,991.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLR stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.67. 8,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.86. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

