DigitalNote (XDN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $173,579.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a market cap of $22.13 million and approximately $173,579.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.24 or 0.00475474 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 77.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,036,342,343 coins and its circulating supply is 4,886,211,631 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

