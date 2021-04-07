Digitex (DGTX) Trading Up 53.9% This Week

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 7th. Digitex has a market capitalization of $20.06 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitex has traded up 53.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00055852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00021082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $358.78 or 0.00633007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00079828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Digitex (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

