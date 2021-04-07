Digitex Futures (DGTX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.53 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Futures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. During the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00056914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00022582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $357.89 or 0.00631601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00079401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures (DGTX) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

