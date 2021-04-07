Digiwage (WAGE) Price Up 42.7% This Week

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. Digiwage has a total market cap of $79,979.62 and approximately $135.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 42.7% higher against the dollar. One Digiwage token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digiwage alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001285 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 tokens. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.