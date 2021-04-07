Digix Gold Token Reaches Market Cap of $4.14 Million (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Digix Gold Token token can now be purchased for $55.50 or 0.00098338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $764,677.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00055670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00021662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $357.68 or 0.00633802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00079234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token is a token. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,620 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

