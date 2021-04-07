DigixDAO 1-Day Volume Tops $122,511.00 (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $38.91 million and approximately $122,511.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $382.20 or 0.00679281 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00055007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00021262 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00047027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $355.78 or 0.00632312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00078731 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DigixDAO Coin Profile

DigixDAO is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 101,817 coins. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

DigixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.