Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 12,773 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.39% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCOM. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 353,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 202,663 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,307 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 20,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

DCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In related news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 45,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,335.65. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. bought 13,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $354,799.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 68,723 shares of company stock worth $1,847,252 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

