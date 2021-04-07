Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 15,856 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,528,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.94% of CarMax worth $144,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 500.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens upped their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upped their price target on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.57.

NYSE:KMX opened at $126.33 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.05 and a 1-year high of $136.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $6,232,939.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,661,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 401,275 shares of company stock worth $46,173,632. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

