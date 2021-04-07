Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 1,549 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,930 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.78% of SVB Financial Group worth $156,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total value of $1,489,281.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,596,869.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.56.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $489.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $516.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.69. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $152.76 and a fifty-two week high of $577.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

