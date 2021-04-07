Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,886,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,262 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.71% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $157,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Standpoint Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

CTB stock opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.53. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $59.02.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $728.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.68 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

