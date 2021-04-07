Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,661,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,535 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.51% of Ball worth $154,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Ball by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLL shares. Robert W. Baird cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

NYSE BLL opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.54. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $59.79 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

