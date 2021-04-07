Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $151.68 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.57% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $151,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $968.10.

MTD stock opened at $1,210.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $661.32 and a 12 month high of $1,271.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,122.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,120.55.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The firm had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,026. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

