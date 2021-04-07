Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $154.74 Million Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,905,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.78% of Integer worth $154,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Integer by 29.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,098.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

ITGR stock opened at $92.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.43. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $96.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.80 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

