Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,390,655 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 646,925 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.72% of Umpqua worth $157,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,677,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,769,000 after acquiring an additional 377,002 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,593,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after purchasing an additional 65,261 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,589,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,351,000 after purchasing an additional 112,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,096,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,883,000 after purchasing an additional 52,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,947.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,149 shares of company stock valued at $314,154. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

UMPQ stock opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.21. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $19.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

