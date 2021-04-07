Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New $156.63 Million Investment in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,907,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,634,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.30% of PROG as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $1,053,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,747,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,541,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,818,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.64 million. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

