Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 17,580 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.39% of L3Harris Technologies worth $154,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $209.32 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $210.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.23.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.07.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

