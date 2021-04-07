Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 42,530 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,030,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,530 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.02% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $152,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of JLL stock opened at $182.44 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $79.05 and a twelve month high of $186.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.