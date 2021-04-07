Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 94,300 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,824,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.31% of Qurate Retail worth $151,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,572,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,799,000 after purchasing an additional 556,972 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,486,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,952,000 after buying an additional 641,326 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,667,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,050,000 after buying an additional 341,728 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,734,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,934,000 after buying an additional 2,085,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,503,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,407,000 after buying an additional 18,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Qurate Retail’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

