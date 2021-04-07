Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 11,802 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,802 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.36% of Align Technology worth $152,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Align Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,524,000 after purchasing an additional 48,077 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,363,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,775,000 after purchasing an additional 47,143 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Align Technology by 599.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,263 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,778,000 after purchasing an additional 286,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Align Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 997,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.00.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $553.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.44 and a 52 week high of $634.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $547.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $492.41.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

