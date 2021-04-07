Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 29,935 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,047,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.02% of Barnes Group worth $154,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of B. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on B. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.63. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.34 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

