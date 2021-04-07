Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 30,631 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,724,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.27% of ManTech International worth $153,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 5,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MANT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $87.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day moving average is $80.96. ManTech International Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $638.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.96 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

