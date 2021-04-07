Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 66,096 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,096 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.81% of SYNNEX worth $160,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $120.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $121.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.88.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on SNX. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cross Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,572.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,368 shares of company stock worth $1,377,215 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.