Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 83,622 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,941,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 83,622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.78% of World Fuel Services worth $153,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in World Fuel Services in the third quarter worth $87,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $31,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,029.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $477,267.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,329.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,528 shares of company stock worth $2,372,180 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

INT stock opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Equities analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

