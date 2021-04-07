Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 751.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Discovery by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,790 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Discovery by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Discovery by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,750 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on DISCA. KeyCorp began coverage on Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.10.

In other Discovery news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery stock opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.96. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.