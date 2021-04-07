dKargo Price Reaches $0.24 (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One dKargo coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000418 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, dKargo has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar. dKargo has a total market cap of $188.94 million and $4.71 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About dKargo

DKA is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

