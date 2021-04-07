DKSH (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Shares Up 20.5%

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) shares rose 20.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.75 and last traded at $77.75. Approximately 190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.50 and a 200-day moving average of $64.50.

About DKSH (OTCMKTS:DKSHF)

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for DKSH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DKSH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.