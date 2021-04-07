DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Up 2.6%

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)’s stock price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.80 and last traded at $53.80. 105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 135,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research cut DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

The firm has a market cap of $814.39 million, a P/E ratio of -134.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Research analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Kuta sold 10,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,720.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Aldous sold 2,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,577. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the fourth quarter worth $2,816,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the fourth quarter worth $965,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 42,681 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the fourth quarter worth $958,000.

DMC Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

