DMScript (DMST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.83 Million

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last seven days, DMScript has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $13.83 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00071154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.61 or 0.00275395 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005662 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $435.53 or 0.00770794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,678.19 or 1.00307353 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00016455 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000464 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.