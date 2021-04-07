Dogecoin Price Reaches $0.0586 on Major Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion and $3.16 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0586 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.35 or 0.00386355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005248 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Precium (PCM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,086,337,057 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

