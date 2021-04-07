Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.12% of Dollar General worth $64,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,710 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,173,000 after acquiring an additional 113,932 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,160,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,035,000 after acquiring an additional 67,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $205.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $165.37 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.83.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

