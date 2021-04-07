Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.50

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$57.50 and last traded at C$57.44, with a volume of 59143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$56.56.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOL shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.10. The company has a market cap of C$17.82 billion and a PE ratio of 31.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

Dollarama Company Profile (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

